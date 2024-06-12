France suspends electoral reform in New Caledonia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. France has suspended a planned electoral reform in its overseas territory of New Caledonia, said President of France Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports.

"The constitutional project on the electorate in New Caledonia has been suspended," the president told reporters at a briefing.

Meanwhile, the unrest in New Caledonia erupted over a proposed reform to expand the voting rights of French citizens residing in these territories.

Previously, an agreement had guaranteed three referendums on independence, granting voting rights solely to residents before 1998 and their offspring. Between 2018 and 2021, three referendums were held, all yielding outcomes favoring Paris.

However, in April 2024, France opted to extend voting rights to residents of over 10 years, including Europeans. This decision sparked protests, escalating into disorder and clashes with law enforcement. Macron responded by deploying troops to the islands.