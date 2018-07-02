Israeli startups raised over $850m in June

Israeli startups raised over $850 million in June, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer not to publicize the investments they have received, Globes reports.

This sum can be added to the more than $1.52 billion that Israeli startups raised in the first quarter of 2018, according to IVC-ZAG, as well as the $400 million raised in April and $500 million raised in May, also according to press releases issued by the companies. The country's startups have raised over $3.3 billion in the first six months of 2018 and are on course to beat last year's record of $5.24 billion, according to IVC-ZAG.

By far the largest amount raised in June was $300 million by Benny Landa's nanotechnology printing company Landa Digital Printing. There were other large financing rounds including $80 million raised by taxi hailing company Gett, $60 million raised by cybersecurity company Claroty and $60 million raised by fintech company BlueVine.

Three companies completed $30 million financing rounds: two cybersecurity companies Cyberbit and BigID and AI medical imaging company Zebra Medical Vision. Saas company YOOBIC raised $25 million.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news