Israel's Netanyahu tells Chad leader he will visit more Arab states soon

26 November 2018 08:51 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the visiting Chadian President on Sunday that he expects to make more trips to Arab countries in the near future after going to Oman last month, Reuters reported.

Israel has diplomatic ties with just two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan, though Netanyahu has hinted at warmer relations with Gulf Arab states that Israel views as natural allies against regional powerhouse Iran.

Netanyahu and his ministers have visited a number of Gulf states in the past few weeks. Although the he did not specify his next planned Arab destination, local media said Israel was already talking to Bahrain about establishing official ties, making it a likely port of call.

Chadian President Idriss Deby arrived in Israel on Sunday for the first official visit by a leader of the Central African country that severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 1972.

“We discussed ... the great changes that are taking place in the Arab world in its relations with Israel,” Netanyahu said, adding there will be more visits to Arab countries soon.

