Netanyahu says Israel will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons

6 November 2019 04:17 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would not let the Iranian regime to build nuclear weapons, following Tehran's announcement to expand its uranium enrichment efforts, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Given Iran’s efforts to expand its nuclear weapons program, expand its enrichment of uranium for making atomic bombs, I repeat here once again: We will never let Iran develop nuclear weapons. This is not only for our security and our future; it’s for the future of the Middle East and the world", Netanyahu said, as quoted by the Times of Israel newspaper.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has announced that the country would start on Wednesday injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant at the level of 5 percent, an activity that was previously banned under the deal.

Meanwhile, the president stressed that the decision was reversible and Iran would suspend gasification as soon as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signatories complied with their commitments.

Under the JCPOA, Iran is supposed to repurpose its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as a centre for the production of stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium and leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility.

Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the JCPOA in September. The gradual reduction of the obligations was announced on 8 May, the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the 2015 pact.

Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington’s reinstated sanctions.

