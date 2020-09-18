Israel's daily new COVID-19 death cases hit record high

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 death cases on Friday, bringing the total fatalities to 1,196, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is the highest daily rise of death cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late February, as the previous record was 23, registered on Sept. 10.

The ministry also reported 3,815 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 179,071.

The number of patients in serious condition rose from 573 to 581, out of 1,195 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of ventilated patients in Israel also reached a record high of 158.

The number of recoveries increased to 130,024, with 3,695 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 47,851.