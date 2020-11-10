Israel reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 319,888 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 647 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 319,888, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll rose to 2,678 with four new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 330 to 333 out of 587 patients hospitalized.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 309,200, with 637 new ones, while the active cases stand at 8,010.

Earlier on Monday, Israel has launched a coronavirus testing laboratory at Ben Gurion International Airport near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

The lab was launched in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, transportation and health ministers, and senior officials of the Israel Airports Authority.

The prices of the PCR tests are 135 new shekels (40 U.S. dollars) for a rapid test, with results given in four hours, and 44.88 shekels for a standard 14-hour test.