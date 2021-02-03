Israel reports 7,951 new COVID-19 cases, 659,356 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 7,951 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 659,356, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 4,886 after 73 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,139 to 1,113, out of 1,807 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 581,982, with 8,777 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 72,488.

The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 3.2 million, or 34.4 percent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said the number of active coronavirus cases among Israeli soldiers reached 2,593.

This is the highest morbidity figure in the Israeli army since the pandemic broke out in the country in late February 2020.