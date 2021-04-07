Israel reports 357 new COVID-19 cases, 834,920 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 357 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total infections in the country to 834,920, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose by 12 to 6,257, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 344 to 317, out of 486 hospitalized patients.

This is the lowest number of patients in serious condition in Israel since Dec. 3, 2020 when it stood at 309.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 823,732 with 452 newly recovered cases being added, while the number of active cases decreased to 4,931.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel surpassed 5.28 million, or 56.8 percent of its total population, after the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.