Israel plans to shut major industrial zone in Haifa and go green

Israel 8 June 2021 17:04 (UTC+04:00)
Israel plans to shut major industrial zone in Haifa and go green

Israel is looking to shut a major industrial zone in the coastal city of Haifa that health officials say has been hazardous for years and turn it into an ecofriendly commercial and residential hub, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The plan is to phase out within a decade a number of factories, including the country's largest oil refinery, that supply much of the country's fuel products and petrochemicals used in materials like plastics and asphalt.

A 'metropolitan park' will be built in their place, with a focus on green businesses, tourism, residences and nature.

The move, which has drawn union opposition over potential job losses, was recommended on Monday by a cross-ministerial panel for government approval. The new government to be sworn in next week has already said it intends to remove the factories.

To meet its energy needs Israel will rely more heavily on imports of refined petroleum products and will need to boost storage of vital industrial materials. The environmental protection minister welcomed the move, saying it was "serious news for the health of residents and the future of Haifa."

The labor union at Oil Refineries, Israel's largest refining and petrochemicals group that sits on 526 acres in the bay area, has rejected the proposal. It says the company's business is critical to the economy and has promised to use "all tools at its disposal" to ensure its workers' future.

Haifa, Israel's third largest city, juts off the coastline into the eastern Mediterranean. Neighborhoods sprawl along the slopes of Mount Carmel and descend into the bay that has grown over the past century into a crossroads for trade and industry.

Landmarks like the gold-enamelled domed shrine and pristine terraced gardens of a hillside pilgrimage site for the lesser-known Baha'i faith overlook smokestacks by the shore.

The city, in turn, has high levels of air pollution and residents suffer from an "excess" of ailments linked to air pollution such respiratory disease, malignancies and birth defects, a report by the ministerial panel said. The panel found Haifa has become "stagnant" with low population growth.

There has been, however, "significant improvement" in air quality in the past decade with increased regulation, it said.

If the recommendations are approved, the country will have 10 years to make alternative arrangements for imports and storage before the deadline to end petrochemical activity.

The government will have to negotiate terms with Oil Refineries and ICL Group, which operates a fertilizer and specialty chemicals factory in Haifa, the committee said.

Close to 2,000 will lose jobs in the change, though many more will be gained in the long term, the committee said. Industry officials say tens of thousands of jobs will be lost.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russia’s coal export up 5.6% YOY in January — April 2021
Russia’s coal export up 5.6% YOY in January — April 2021
UAE views Sputnik V vaccine as very effective — ambassador
UAE views Sputnik V vaccine as very effective — ambassador
Lavrov may take part in Russia-US summit in Geneva
Lavrov may take part in Russia-US summit in Geneva
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Import of steel by US from Turkey up Turkey 17:42
U.S. administers 302.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 17:39
Georgia - one of Latvia’s priority countries in European Neighborhood Policy Business 17:38
Azerbaijan approves protocol of co-op in vocational education with Turkey Society 17:30
President Zhaparov replaces minister of energy and industry Kyrgyzstan 17:28
French Lagazetteaz.fr publishes article on Armenia's war crimes in Karabakh region Politics 17:24
Economic dynamics to improve further in Georgia - deputy minister Business 17:22
Trip of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s delegation to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city begins Politics 17:18
Russia’s coal export up 5.6% YOY in January — April 2021 Russia 17:10
Norway to identify more offshore areas for wind power parks Europe 17:09
Azerbaijani non-bank organization unveils volume of loans issued in 2021 Finance 17:07
Qatar Airways halts A350 deliveries after jet surface problem Arab World 17:07
Israel plans to shut major industrial zone in Haifa and go green Israel 17:04
Azerbaijan shows liberated Aghbulaq village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 17:00
Azerbaijan starts growing new potato variety Economy 16:59
AGF distinguished itself with successful competitions amid COVID-19 - European Gymnastics president Society 16:58
Azerbaijani companies developing dynamically, looking for new opportunities - PwC Business 16:49
EU to hold seminars in several Azerbaijani cities within 'Slow Food Travel' pilot project (PHOTO) Economy 16:41
Ukrainian SkyUp to launch regular flights to Azerbaijan in July 2021 Transport 16:30
Turkey reveals total volume of goods transported via BTK railway since its launch Transport 16:26
Iranian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Economy 16:20
Kazakhstan's military and technical aid to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan has no intention to promote border disputes Kazakhstan 16:19
Turkmen sectors offer perspectives for co-op with participation of French companies - MEDEF Finance 16:02
Total of 87,645 doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 16:01
Azerbaijan sees multifold decline in lending via credit letters Finance 15:51
Number of Turkish companies operating in Azerbaijan growing - minister (PHOTO) Business 15:50
Kazakh Nursultan Nazarbayev Int’l Airport resumes flights to several countries Central Asia 15:46
Turkmenistan reveals number of objects put into operation by union of industrialists Business 15:40
UAE views Sputnik V vaccine as very effective — ambassador Arab World 15:33
Iran and Russia trade volume remains unchanged - Iran-Russia Chamber of Commerce Business 15:30
Kazakhstan launches construction of gas processing plant on Kashagan field Oil&Gas 15:30
Turkey publishes 5M2021 electrical goods export figures Turkey 15:29
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy petrol via tender Tenders 15:29
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 15:29
Euro zone economic dip milder than expected in first quarter Europe 15:28
PwC Azerbaijan’s 4th Annual CEO Survey: A leadership agenda to take on tomorrow (PHOTO) Society 15:27
Elbit Systems wins night-vision system contract in UK Europe 15:26
Gas chemical complex construction underway in Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oil&Gas 15:20
More loans issued to legal entities in Azerbaijani real estate sector Finance 15:15
US Acting Assistant Secretary of State meets with Azerbaijani civil society representatives Economy 15:13
Turkey sees increase in exports of grain, legumes for 5M2021 Turkey 15:11
Azerbaijan's most used social media platform for May 2021 revealed ICT 15:11
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds currency auction Finance 15:11
Deputy health minister of Azerbaijan receives delegation led by Israeli ambassador (PHOTO) Society 15:07
Net profit of Georgian insurance companies down Finance 15:06
Georgia reveals volume of exported alcoholic beverages Business 15:06
Funds allocated for reconstruction of highways in Azerbaijan’s Pirallahi district Politics 15:03
Iran talks latest situation with loading/unloading at Imam Khomeini Port Business 15:02
Iran's foreign trade increases Business 14:59
Members of Turkmen union of industrialists increase trade turnover Business 14:52
Majority of Azerbaijani companies believe in global economic growth in 2021 - PwC Business 14:50
Georgia to receive additional financing from WB to intensify vaccination rollout Finance 14:46
Number of registered Iranian companies decreases in Turkey since early 2021 Turkey 14:41
Ford to offer new Maverick compact pickup standard as hybrid US 14:37
Azerbaijan's economy recovering steadily - minister Economy 14:27
Azerbaijani Armed Forces detain member of Armenian sabotage group in Lachin direction Politics 14:23
Many large companies in Azerbaijan see COVID-19 as main threat to business dev't - PwC Business 14:14
Turkey reveals 5M2021 data on chemicals exports Turkey 14:14
Construction work in liberated Azerbaijani lands to be priority for state budget – minister Economy 13:53
Cargo traffic at Turkish Esenboga Airport disclosed in 5M2021 Turkey 13:51
Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on execution of state budget for 2020 Economy 13:30
UK’s Counter Explosives Defence Engagement office to possibly assist Azerbaijan in demining Politics 13:29
Iran to co-op with Iraq Kurdistan Region in livestock trade Business 13:25
Number of foreign investors in Iran's stock exchange increases Business 13:23
Iran shares concerns over IAEA report Business 13:19
Turkey shares data on exports of furniture, wood Turkey 13:14
US Acting Assistant Secretary of State arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 13:02
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers warns local restaurants against holding mass events Society 13:00
Azerbaijan publishes latest prices for precious metals Finance 12:58
Turkmenistan to increase pace of oil, gas production Economy 12:53
Amount of funds offered to Lebanese mercenary for participation in hostilities against Azerbaijan unveiled Politics 12:47
Gross harvest of early vegetables and fruits in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 9.128 tons Kyrgyzstan 12:41
Covid-19: India cautiously starts to open up as cases decline Other News 12:33
Azerbaijani ambassador shares post of famous photographer on Kalbajar mines (VIDEO) Politics 12:32
Turkey discloses 5M2021 traffic at new Istanbul airport Turkey 12:32
Turkey to open vocational education institutions in Azerbaijan Society 12:28
India may see U-shaped recovery only by August: Experts Other News 12:24
AZANS to Reaffirm its Commitment to the Highest International Standards Society 12:24
India-backed Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid elected as UNGA President Other News 12:23
Free COVID vaccine for all above 18 from June 21, says Indian PM Modi Other News 12:22
Send India More Covid Medical Aid: US Lawmakers Urge Biden Administration Arab World 12:22
Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid wins presidency of 76th UN General Assembly Other News 12:21
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 12:13
Leumi sells Tel Aviv Lillienblum building Israel 12:12
Georgia reports 1,023 coronavirus cases for June 8 Georgia 12:09
Lavrov may take part in Russia-US summit in Geneva Russia 12:08
Oman gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk Arab World 12:05
Kazakhstan's National Bank ready to increase base rate Business 12:03
EU invests in improvement of Azerbaijan's education system (PHOTO) Society 12:01
India elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 2022-24 term Other News 12:00
Blueprint In Place To Ensure 187 Crore Vaccine Doses By December, Say Officials: Report Other News 11:59
Renewables’ share in total energy consumption to exceed 21% Oil&Gas 11:39
Kazakhstan bans import of tomatoes, peppers from Turkmenistan Business 11:34
Turkey's car export value grows in 5M2021 Turkey 11:34
Protest held in Houston against Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 11:28
Number of people without electricity access to decline in 2030 Oil&Gas 11:26
Prosecutor demands 20 years in prison for Lebanese citizen accused of terrorist activity against Azerbaijan Politics 11:24
EBRD finances modern water supply infrastructure in rural Uzbekistan Business 11:18
EBRD's participation in restoring Azerbaijan's liberated territories discussed (PHOTO) Finance 11:17
Court rejects petition of Lebanese citizen accused of terrorism against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 11:12
All news