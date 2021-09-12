Israel reports 9,725 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 9,725 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 1,164,942, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also reported 18 new deaths from the virus, taking the death toll in the country to 7,337, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 672 to 696, the ministry said.

The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 1,076,782, after 13,275 newly recovered cases were recorded, while active cases stood at 80,823, it added.

The number of people who have received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Israel stood at over 6.03 million, or 64.2 percent of its total population, while nearly 5.54 million have taken two doses and over 2.81 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry.