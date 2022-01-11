Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid tests positive for COVID-19
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was in good health, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Lapid, who heads the largest party in the government, was isolating at home, according to a spokesperson.
"I feel great because I am vaccinated. Go get vaccinated, put on a mask, we will get through this together," he wrote on Twitter.
Lapid was the main architect in forming Israel's ruling coalition and is slated to take over as prime minister next year in a rotation agreement with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Turkish president's spokesperson talks process of normalizing relations with US president's security advisor
Latest
Turkish president's spokesperson talks process of normalizing relations with US president's security advisor
Believers express gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for conditions created in “Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra” mosque (PHOTO/VIDEO)
We were supposed to blow up Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline - testimony of Armenian citizens accused of terrorism
Iran talks solving its water-related issues via Central Asia - advisor to energy minister (Exclusive)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Korea (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Algeria (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Almost all households in Azerbaijan to be provided with high-speed Internet until end of 2024 - minister