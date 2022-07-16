IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza following rocket fire on Israel

The Israeli military struck targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip after four rockets were launched from the blockaded coastal enclave toward southern Israel, Trend reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

The targets included an underground infrastructure to manufacture rockets.

“The site targeted was one of the largest and most important sites in the Strip for the production of base materials for rockets by terror groups,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The strike came in response to two rockets that were fired toward the southern city of Ashkelon at around 1 AM. One was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system while the other struck an open area. There were no reports of damage or injuries.