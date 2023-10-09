Israel releases update on injured in clashes with Hamas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. As a result of clashes between Israel and Hamas, the number of injured Israelis has increased to 2,382 people, Trend reports via the Israeli Ministry of Health.

It is reported that the injured are hospitalized.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel in the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".