BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Israeli air force have attacked Lebanese city of Baalbek, Trend reports.

According to the information, the attack on the city was carried out after several attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah group on northern Israel using rockets, MLRS and drones.

Baalbek is reported to be located approximately 100 km from the Israeli border and is "an area that was considered a Hezbollah stronghold in the past."