Seven killed after minibus falls into sea in east China

1 January 2018 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Seven people were killed after a minibus fell into the sea in east China's Jiangsu Province, said local authorities Monday, according to Xinhua.

The minibus with 10 people in it plunged into the waters off the coast of Qidong City at around 6 a.m. Monday, according to the city government sources.

Rescue work was immediately organized after the police in Qidong were alerted to the accident.

The vehicle has been salvaged. Seven people in the car were confirmed dead and one is undergoing emergency treatment at the hospital, while the other two do not have any life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

