Ukrainian parliament approves introduction of martial law

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved on Monday the introduction of martial law in the country for a period of 30 days from November 28, TASS reported.

The relevant bill was introduced by the president of the country.

Speaking to the deputies, Petro Poroshenko said that martial law would affect not the whole territory, but only those areas that directly border Russia, Moldova, including Transnistria, as well as along the coast of the Black and Azov seas.

