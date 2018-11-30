Pakistan, Russia eye to set up multidimensional strategic partnership

30 November 2018 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to turn the existing friendship into a multidimensional strategic partnership, Pakistan's Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

The corresponding agreement was achieved in a meeting between the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Dedov held at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on Nov. 29.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and cooperation including trade and investment, peace and security, energy and defence cooperation were discussed.

The two sides appreciated the positive developments in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction at the bilateral cooperation in the field of energy and called it a strong pillar of Pakistan’s partnership with the Russian Federation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated Russia’s role in finding a political solution for the Afghanistan issue and the two sides agreed that peace and stability in Afghanistan was in the best interest of all.

The Russian ambassador assured of Russia’s full support in enhancing bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

