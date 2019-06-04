Queen gifts Trump a Churchill book on World War Two

4 June 2019 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Queen Elizabeth gifted Donald Trump a book by Winston Churchill on World War Two whilst Melania received a specially commissioned silver box with enamel lid during the visit by the President and First Lady of the United States to Britain, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The book written by the former prime minister Winston Churchill, who led Britain during the conflict, is crimson with gold-tooled decoration to the outer cover.

Trump will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings during his three-day stay and has already been treated to a display of British royal pageantry during a banquet on Monday.

The Trumps brought the Queen a Tiffany & Co. silver and silk poppy brooch in a custom White House wood jewelry box whilst her husband Philip received a personalized Air Force One Jacket and first-edition signed autobiography by former U.S. General James Doolittle.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cost of Turkish defense industry products exported to Azerbaijan announced
Turkey 14:23
Congress passes $19.1 billion disaster aid bill, sends to Trump
Other News 13:45
Amid U.S. fears over Huawei, Pompeo warns Swiss about close ties to China
Other News 12:12
Erdogan: Turkey won't change decision on buying S-400
Turkey 11:09
Supposedly executed former North Korean nuclear envoy is alive: CNN
Other News 09:27
Mexico hopes to reach migration deal with U.S. as tariffs loom
Other News 3 June 17:46
Latest
Turkey discloses number of terrorists killed in large-scale operation in northern Iraq
Turkey 14:28
Cost of Turkish defense industry products exported to Azerbaijan announced
Turkey 14:23
TAP to help Albania’s Vlora power plant to get access to gas
Oil&Gas 14:23
Sudanese opposition rejects military's transition plan after day of violence
Other News 14:17
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Public Association appeals to Armenians (VIDEO)
Politics 14:12
Companies of Russia and Uzbekistan agree on co-op
Economy 14:10
Minister: Industrial zones to be created in all Azerbaijani districts
Business 14:02
Chinese, Indian tourists expected to arrive in Azerbaijan this summer - agency
Tourism 13:59
Congress passes $19.1 billion disaster aid bill, sends to Trump
Other News 13:45