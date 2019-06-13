1,357 killed in road accidents in Morocco during Jan.-April

13 June 2019 01:39 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 1,357 people were killed in road accidents in Morocco in the first four months of 2019, up 10 percent from a year ago, Moroccan Secretary for Transportation Mohamed Najib Boulif, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Speaking at the Assembly of the National Committee for Road Accident Prevention, Boulif said that the month of April alone saw a 28.19-percent increase in the number of deaths.

The number of deaths in urban areas increased by 7.27 percent while outside this area the increase was 11.08 percent, he added.

In 2016, the Moroccan government adopted a national road safety strategy aiming at reducing the fatalities in road accidents by 25 percent by 2021 and 50 percent by 2026.

