Sudan's foreign ministry summons British ambassador

13 June 2019 02:15 (UTC+04:00)

Sudan’s foreign ministry summoned on Wednesday the British ambassador in Khartoum to protest his remarks on political developments in the country, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Britain’s ambassador Irfan Siddiq tweeted last week after attempts to disperse Sudan’s protest sit-in: “No excuse for any such attack. This. Must. Stop. Now”.

The spokesman of Sudan’s foreign ministry said to SUNA news agency that the ministry protests the repeated tweets of the ambassador, and that it contradicts “the established diplomatic norms”.

