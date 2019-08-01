U.N. nuclear watchdog aims to name permanent chief by October

1 August 2019 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) aims to appoint a new Director General in October to assume office by January, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said on Thursday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta will head the agency until member states agree on a permanent successor to deceased Director General Yukiya Amano, the agency said last week.

The closing date for applications will be Sept. 5, the 35-nation Board of Governors decided in its meeting on Thursday.

