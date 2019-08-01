Sudan army commander says bank security force killed protesting children

1 August 2019 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

A senior Sudanese army commander said a security force assigned to guard a bank in El-Obeid was responsible for killing children protesting in the city earlier this week, the official SUNA news agency reported on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

At least six people were killed at a rally in El-Obeid, 400 km (250 miles) southwest of Khartoum on Monday, with at least four children among them.

They died when security forces broke up a student protest in the city, opposition-linked doctors said. The teenagers were rallying against fuel and bread shortages, residents said.

Sudan has been in turmoil since the overthrow of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir in April.

“The force which was guarding the Sudanese French Bank fired the live rounds that led to the regrettable losses in the state of North Kordofan,” Lieutenant General Jamal Aldin Omar Ibrahim, head of the Transitional Military Council’s security committee, was quoted as saying by SUNA.

He was reading a statement before officials in El-Obeid, the agency said. The bank guards were a government security force.

The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition of opposition groups accused military and paramilitary forces of opening fire on the high school pupils.

However, a regional governor said “infiltrators” had diverted a peaceful demonstration from its course, attacking one bank branch and trying to attack another.

Ibrahim also blamed a teachers’ committee associated with the Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA), a major part of the FFC, for the El-Obeid killings. Some committee members had incited the students to leave their schools and take part in the protests, the agency quoted him as saying.

An African Union mediator called on Wednesday for a speedy trial for those responsible for shooting the children.

The SPA, which spearheaded the protest movement that led to the overthrow of Bashir, condemned the incident and called for nationwide protests on Thursday.

Monday’s killings interrupted talks between the military council and the opposition on how to run the country.

Negotiators from both sides have, however, made progress on the sticking points in discussions on the transition from military rule and are set to hold direct talks within 48 hours, an opposition leader said on Wednesday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Indian coffee tycoon Siddhartha's body found
Other News 31 July 09:29
New protest erupts as Hong Kong charges 44 activists with rioting
China 30 July 21:18
New Zealand's indigenous Maori protest over 'stolen children'
Other News 30 July 12:30
Sudanese officials confirm 5 dead in Monday protests
Other News 30 July 08:27
Sudan extends ceasefire with southern rebels
Other News 28 July 15:12
Sudan says 87 killed when security forces broke up protest in June
Other News 27 July 21:25
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan biscuit factory to launch new production line
Economy 16:01
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan downs oil exports
Oil&Gas 15:59
BP ups output from Shah Deniz
Oil&Gas 15:56
Number of DOST centers to increase in Azerbaijan
Business 15:54
Income of Georgian Railway JSC increases by 23%
Economy 15:52
BP reveals volume of capex on South Caucasus Pipeline
Oil&Gas 15:51
Azerbaijani central bank: US dollar loan compensations fully paid
Business 15:47
Belarus, Uzbekistan sign 12 documents
Economy 15:47
Yum Brands same-store sales beat Wall Street expectations
Other News 15:43