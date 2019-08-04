40 migrants aboard rescue ship disembarked in Malta

4 August 2019 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Forty migrants aboard the German-flagged NGO vessel Alan Kurdi were disembarked in Malta on Sunday after the migrants were transferred to a patrol vessel, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The forty migrants were transferred to the Armed Force of Mala (AFM) vessel outside Maltese territorial waters on Sunday morning, and disembarked at AFM naval base in Floriana at around 11 a.m. local time.

The asylum seekers are mainly West African and are claiming to be from Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Liberia, Togo and Mali.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced on Saturday that the migrants will be allowed to disembark following a request from Germany.

None of the migrants will remain in Malta and will be relocated to other EU member states.

Earlier in the week, Italian authorities denied the rescue ship permission to enter the port.

The migrants have been at sea since Wednesday night, when the rescue boat Alan Kurdi operated by Sea-Eye rescued them at sea off the coast of Libya.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Libyan navy rescues 62 illegal immigrants off western Libyan coast
World 4 August 02:35
75 illegal immigrants rescued from western Libyan coast
Other News 2 August 08:47
Dozens of migrants still stuck on vessel in Italy port
World 29 July 04:38
89 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
Other News 28 July 05:52
Bodies of 60 migrants recovered off Libya's western coast
World 27 July 03:18
More than 63,000 migrants repatriated through IOM program in 2018: report
Other News 19 July 21:55
Latest
At Least 16 Killed, 21 Injured In Explosion at Cancer Institute in Cairo (UPDATED)
Arab World 04:14
Militant shelling in Idlib de-escalation zone injures 4 Syrian servicemen
Arab World 02:51
5.1-magnitude quake hits Afghanistan
Other News 01:58
Six Mexicans killed in El Paso shooting, Mexican president says
Other News 01:08
70 Europe-bound illegal immigrants arrested in southeastern Tunisia
World 00:11
U.S., Taliban resumes 8th round of talks in Doha
US 4 August 23:16
Iran seizes Iraqi oil tanker smuggling fuel in Gulf
Iran 4 August 22:10
Instagram users in Europe, US report App is down
World 4 August 21:56
British Brexit Minister urges EU to change terms of talks
Europe 4 August 21:24