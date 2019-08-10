Landslide in southern Ethiopia leaves 4 dead

A landslide in Ethiopia's Southern regional state has left four people dead, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Getahun Tesfaye, Chief Information Intelligence Office, Arbaminch locality, Gamo zone in Southern regional state, said the landslide happened on Friday morning near a makeshift cement plant leaving four people dead, reported state media outlet Ethiopia News Agency.

Tesfaye said all four dead people were engaged in soil digging for the makeshift cement plant when they were buried alive by the landslide.

He further said police is currently investigating the cause of the landslide.

Ethiopia is in the midst of a rainy season which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September, which occasionally causes landslides in some parts of the East African country.

