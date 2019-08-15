Mozambique receives 118 mln USD for post-cyclones reconstruction

15 August 2019 06:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Mozambican government announced that it had received 118 million U.S. dollars pledged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for post-cyclone reconstruction, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The amount disbursed by the IMF was allocated to the Mozambican state budget, said Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources Joao Machatine.

"We have a responsibility to quickly rebuild the houses that have been completely destroyed, and to housing the people in the accommodation centers," said the minister.

Machatine spoke during the signing of a 72 million dollars allocation agreement for the Idai and Kenneth cyclones recovery and reconstruction facility.

A pledge of 1.2 billion dollars was initially announced in April at the donors' conference in Beira, the city hardest hit by cyclone Idai.

"The government is making efforts to fill the gap between what was pledged at the Beira conference and the full requirements," Machatine said.

The government and its partners are now identifying priorities by sectors for rebuilding cyclone-devastated infrastructure, said the minister.

Cyclone Idai killed at least 604 people in central provinces, affecting about 1.8 million people in March. In the following month, cyclone Kenneth killed 45 people and left 250,000 affected in the north.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China donates 100 new buses to Mozambique
China 15 June 02:10
Donors pledge $1.2 billion to rebuild Mozambique after cyclones: U.N.
Other News 2 June 20:00
Armed men kill 16 in truck ambush in northern Mozambique
Other News 31 May 21:34
Interest rates on loans in national currency hits record level in Uzbekistan
Economy 23 May 13:12
Mozambique needs 3.2 bln USD for reconstruction after devastating cyclones
Other News 15 May 03:28
World Banks scales up support for Cyclone Idai hit nations to $700 million
World 3 May 15:20
Latest
At least 6 police officers shot in U.S. city of Philadelphia
US 05:43
Microsoft's latest privacy policy says vendors listen to voice data
Other News 05:01
Norway's first electric plane crash-lands on lake
Europe 04:14
Death toll from Tanzania's fuel tanker explosion rises to 82
Other News 03:28
Liverpool beats Chelsea to win UEFA Super Cup for the fourth time
Other News 02:50
China requests closed UNSC meeting on Kashmir
China 02:11
26 candidates approved for presidential elections in Tunisia
Other News 01:29
Rebels shoot down Syrian warplane in Idlib
Arab World 00:51
Ford extends warranties on 560,000 Focus, Fiesta models
Other News 00:14