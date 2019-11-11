Bolivian armed forces orders operations to 'neutralize' armed groups

11 November 2019 07:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Bolivian Armed Forces said it had ordered air and land operations to “neutralize” armed groups that act outside the laws, in a statement released on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Bolivia has endured heavy protests since President Evo Morales’ disputed election victory on Oct. 20. Earlier on Sunday, the Organization of American States (OAS) said an audit had determined irregularities in the election.

Morales agreed to hold new elections and replace the electoral tribune authorities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Evo Morales Resigns From Bolivian Presidency Amid Calls From Military, Police
World 01:18
Bolivia's military calls on Morales to step down as election fallout widens
Other News 01:10
Bolivian President Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit
Other News 10 November 16:07
Bolivia’s Morales denounces protests by 'violent groups'
Other News 9 November 18:08
Bolivian police seen joining scattered anti-Morales protests
Other News 9 November 07:13
Bolivian President Morales refuses to step down amid protests
Other News 9 November 04:28
Latest
FM: Slovakia might be interested in transiting gas coming via Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:00
Iraqi forces shoot three dead in southern city as protests flare
Arab World 06:45
Spain's far right doubles seats in hung parliament
Europe 06:17
Iran opens up about prospects of leaving nonproliferation treaty
Iran 04:38
Teenager killed after shooting in Malmo, minutes after car bomb explosion
Europe 03:17
Chinese president arrives in Greece for state visit
China 02:13
Evo Morales Resigns From Bolivian Presidency Amid Calls From Military, Police
World 01:18
Bolivia's military calls on Morales to step down as election fallout widens
Other News 01:10
Afghan Interior Minister declares victory over Daesh terror group in country
World 00:30