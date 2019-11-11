Bolivian armed forces orders operations to 'neutralize' armed groups

The Bolivian Armed Forces said it had ordered air and land operations to “neutralize” armed groups that act outside the laws, in a statement released on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Bolivia has endured heavy protests since President Evo Morales’ disputed election victory on Oct. 20. Earlier on Sunday, the Organization of American States (OAS) said an audit had determined irregularities in the election.

Morales agreed to hold new elections and replace the electoral tribune authorities.

