Trump says U.S. close to signing 'phase one' trade deal with China

12 November 2019 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States is close to signing a “phase one” trade deal with China, adding in a speech to the Economic Club of New York he will only accept a deal if it is good for his country and U.S. workers, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

For weeks Trump has said the countries are close to a deal that would end their damaging trade war. He has also said the signing could take place in a rural part of the United States.

