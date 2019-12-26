At least 13 people reported dead during Christmas celebrations in Honduras

At least 13 people died from Tuesday to Wednesday morning during the course of Christmas celebrations in Honduras, the majority from traffic accidents, local authorities said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The deputy inspector of the National Directorate of Roads and Transportation, Jose Carlos Lagos, told journalists that eight of the reported fatalities had been the result of traffic accidents.

The majority of the accidents occurred in the Comayagua, Bay Islands, and Santa Barbara departments.

Authorities also reported that eight people sustained fireworks-related injuries during the night of Dec. 24.

According to a police report, during this same period, a total of 275 people were detained for various alleged crimes and 40 vehicles were seized.

