Road accidents kill 3,275 in Algeria in 2019

19 January 2020 06:01 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 3,275 people were killed in 22,507 road accidents across Algeria in 2019, the National Road Safety Agency said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Another 31,010 were injured in the road accidents in 2019, the agency said in a statement.

The death toll dropped 1.06 percent year on year while the number of the injured fell 4.79 percent, according to the statement.

The number of traffic accidents dropped by 2.11 percent.

Human factors, especially drivers' breach of road code, were behind 90 percent of accidents in the last decade, while the rest were caused by the bad state of roads and vehicles, figures show.

The Algerian Interior Ministry said recently that road accidents incurred an annual loss of 1 billion U.S. dollars to the public treasury.

