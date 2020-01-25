8 dead after gas tanker explosion in Peru

25 January 2020 03:01 (UTC+04:00)

The number of deaths from a gas tanker explosion in Lima on Thursday has risen to eight, Peruvian health authorities announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The head of the Almenara de EsSalud Performance Network, Jorge Amoros, stated that the eighth victim was 17-year-old "K.L.H.", who died from extensive burns.

Dozens of people were injured in the accident, and the Peruvian Minister of Health Elizabeth Hinostroza said that "more than 40 of our compatriots are still fighting for their lives."

A gas tanker from the company Transgas crashed on Pastor Sevilla Avenue in the Villa el Salvador district of Lima on Thursday, causing a gas leak that led to an explosion.

Authorities are currently investigating whether the truck had the requisite safeguards for transporting flammable materials and if Transgas staff had been adequately trained to deal with such a situation.

According to Edgar Gutierrez, the head of the Division of Investigations into Crimes against the State, the driver of the truck, Luis Palomino, has been handed over to the authorities and his injuries are being treated at a local clinic.

