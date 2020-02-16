4 killed, 14 injured in car crash in eastern Myanmar

Four people were killed with 14 others injured in a car crash in Myanmar's Shan State, according to a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident took place near Minenam Village of Minenaung Township on Saturday.

A vehicle with 20 passengers on board, travelling from Minenam village hit a concrete sign pole on the roadside as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The injured were sent to the hospital.

The driver was charged with negligence of duty by the township police.