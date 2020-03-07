Brazil mudslides death toll rises to 31

The death toll from a series of mudslides in Brazil's Sao Paulo state has risen to 31, while 49 people are still missing, local authorities announced Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Sao Paulo government said in a press release that the remains of 25 people have been discovered in Guaruja, one of the most populous seaside resort towns in the area, as well as in the towns of Santos and Sao Vicente.

Around 500 people have been displaced from their homes and are currently residing in temporary shelters as firefighters continue to search the area for the missing.

The Sao Paulo government announced the shipment of 21 tons of supplies and humanitarian aid to those who lost their homes.

Last month, the Sao Paulo state registered its most intense rainfall in 77 years, according to the Meteorological Institute of Brazil.