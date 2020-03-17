Indonesia confirms 38 more coronavirus cases, total rises to 172
Indonesia has confirmed 38 new coronavirus cases in the past two days, bringing the total number of infections to 172, with 5 recorded deaths, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Most of the cases were found in Jakarta, but they were also detected in East Java, Central Java and Riau Island provinces, he said.
Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance!
Latest
Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance!