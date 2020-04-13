Tokyo sees 91 new cases of coronavirus infections
Tokyo saw 91 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, Japan’s media reported, as the tally of infections in the country’s capital continues to rise, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Monday’s figure showed a decrease in the rate of daily infections from Sunday, when the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 166 new cases. Last week the city announced a state of emergency, requesting residents to stay indoors as much as possible.
