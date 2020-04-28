South Korea President says economic impact of coronavirus will increase

South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday said the deepening impact from the coronavirus pandemic will worsen going forward, and said massive job losses are of his particular concern, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Speaking at a policy meeting, Moon said the third supplementary budget of this year is on its way, as growth readings for Asia’s fourth-largest economy are likely to worsen in the second quarter.

The coronavirus pandemic pushed South Korea’s economy in the first quarter into its biggest contraction since 2008, as self-isolation measures reduced consumption and global trade slumped.