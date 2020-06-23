Chinese mainland reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, of whom 13 were domestically transmitted and nine were imported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

All the domestically transmitted cases were reported in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Monday, according to the commission.

As of Monday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,418, including 359 patients who were still being treated, with 13 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,425 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Monday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 1,885 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,798 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 87 remained hospitalized, including one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said two new suspected cases were reported in Beijing Monday, bringing the total suspected cases to 15 in the country.

According to the commission, 7,591 close contacts were still under medical observation after 328 people were discharged from medical observation Monday.

Also on Monday, seven new asymptomatic cases, including five from abroad, were reported on the mainland. One asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case. A total of 21 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 99 asymptomatic cases, including 59 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Monday, 1,161 confirmed cases including five deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 446 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,078 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 435 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.