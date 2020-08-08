Libya reports 200 new COVID-19 cases

The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Saturday announced 200 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country so far to 5,079, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Eight new recovered cases and one new death were reported, bringing the total recoveries to 660 and death toll to 108, the center said in a statement.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country's pandemic battle, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.