S. Korea reports 110 more COVID-19 cases, 23,216 in total

South Korea reported 110 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,216, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload rose above 100 in four days due to the continued cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province traceable to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

Of the new cases, 40 were Seoul residents and 28 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eleven were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,114.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 388. The total fatality rate stood at 1.67 percent.

A total of 209 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 20,650. The total recovery rate was 88.95 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.25 million people, among whom 2,213,156 tested negative for the virus and 20,527 are being checked.