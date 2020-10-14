Brazil registers 150,998 deaths from COVID-19

The Brazilian Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 309 deaths from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 150,998, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Additionally, the ministry said that 10,220 new cases were reported, bringing the national count to 5,113,628.

According to health authorities, the average number of daily deaths in Brazil has been below 560 last week.

In Sao Paulo, the state most affected by the pandemic, the reduction in cases and deaths in recent weeks has allowed for the reopening of cultural centers such as the Sao Paulo Museum of Art and the Sao Paulo Museum of Modern Art, at 60 percent capacity.