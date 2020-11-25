1 dead, 2 missing after workshop collapse in SW China city

One person was dead and two others remain missing after a factory workshop under construction collapsed early Wednesday morning in Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The collapse happened at around 2:30 a.m., trapping five people. About four hours later, rescuers brought out three of them and sent them to hospital. Doctors declared one of the injured dead.

The search and rescue for two others is continuing.