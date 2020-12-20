Iraq military says outlaw group fired rockets into Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties
The Iraqi military said that an “outlaw group” fired rockets at Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The rockets hit a residential complex inside the Green Zone, damaging buildings and cars but causing no casualties, a military statement said.
Security sources told Reuters at least three Katyusha rockets landed in the Green Zone and security officials said the attack targeted the U.S. Embassy.
