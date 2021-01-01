General Assembly approves 3.23 bln USD UN budget for 2021

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday approved 3.231 billion U.S. dollars to fund the world body's regular budget for 2021, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The UNGA's body dealing with UN administrative and budgetary matters, the Fifth Committee, discussed and approved the budget Thursday afternoon before the plenary voted in favor of the financial plan.

Back in October, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed a program budget of 2.99 billion dollars - a net reduction of 2.8 percent from 2020.

Guterres had told the Fifth Committee that despite the COVID-19 pandemic and liquidity crunch, "our new processes and structures have proven instrumental in enabling us to remain open and function effectively ... we are running this organization from thousands of dining tables and home offices."

"We worked together to build consensus, exercise prudence and flexibility, at a critical time in history," UNGA President Volkan Bozkir told the final plenary of the year.

Bozkir said that the Assembly's performance throughout this difficult year was a testament to the high caliber of diplomacy practiced in the Assembly Hall, which also encompassed efforts to ensure a more gender-inclusive chamber.

"In 2020, the General Assembly continued to lead on the world stage and fully function, in order to implement its mandates ... to meet the needs of the people we serve," said this senior diplomat from Turkey.

Bozkir on Tuesday expressed his disappointment at the world body's failure to adopt the budget and plan for 2021.

He said that if member states failed to reach an agreement, the consequences on the work of the United Nations would be "dire."