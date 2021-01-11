5.7-magnitude quake hits central Indonesia
A 5.7-magnitude quake struck off East Nusa Tenggara province of central Indonesia on Monday morning, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The quake jolt at 8:20 a.m. Jakarta time (05:20 GMT+4) with the epicenter at 113 km northeast Ruteng town of Manggarai district and the depth at 650 km under sea bed.
It did not potentially trigger a tsunami.
