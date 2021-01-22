Brazil sees 1,316 new COVID-19 deaths
Brazil registered 1,316 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 214,147, the Ministry of Health said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Tests detected 59,119 new cases, bringing the national caseload to 8,697,368, it added.
The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, is the hardest hit, with 50,938 deaths and 1,670,754 cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 28,440 deaths and 494,127 cases.
Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, second only to the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the United States and India. The country is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19, with cases and deaths on the rise since December.
