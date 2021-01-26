Chinese mainland reports 69 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 82 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 69 locally transmitted and 13 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 53 were reported in Heilongjiang, seven in Jilin, five in Hebei, and two each in Beijing and Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

Three suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai. One death related to the disease was reported in Jilin on Monday, said the commission.

By the end of Monday, the mainland had reported 4,624 imported COVID-19 cases in total. Among them, 4,332 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 292 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,197 by Monday, including 1,885 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 110 were in severe conditions.

A total of 82,676 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday, and 38,443 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Monday saw 57 asymptomatic cases newly reported on the mainland, of which 16 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 35 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

There were 956 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, of which 283 arrived from outside the mainland.