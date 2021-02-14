Argentina’ ex-President Carlos Menem dies at age of 90

Argentina’s former President Carlos Menem has died at the age of 90, the Todo Noticias television channel reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Menem was taken to hospital with an infection in December 2020 and has been under medical supervision since then.

Menem was Argentina’s president from 1989 to 1999. Since 2005, he has held a seat in the country’s Senate.

He faced several trials for his actions during his presidency. In 2013, he was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of involvement in illegal weapons transfer. In 2015, he was sentenced to 4.5 years on embezzlement charges and in 2019 he was awarded a prison term of three year and nine months for violations during sales of government property.

However he walked free because the possibilities to challenge his sentences were not exhausted.