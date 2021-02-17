Chile reports 2,547 new daily COVID-19 cases

The Chilean Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 2,547 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing total confirmed cases to 782,039, as well as 20 deaths in the same period for a total of 19,644, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In its daily report, the ministry also said that 740,465 patients have recovered from the disease, while 21,539 cases are currently active.

Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris said in a statement that infections have decreased by 15 percent in the last two weeks, with a decline in 14 regions since the new outbreak began in December.