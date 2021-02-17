Indian Housing Project commences in Galle

The foundation stone for constructing 50 houses at the Walahanduwa Estate on grants under Indian Housing Project was jointly laid by Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay, Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure State Minister Jeevan Thondaman and Plantation Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana on February 15

High Commissioner Gopal Baglay addressed the gathering through a special video message. He told the gathering that India will continue to support Sri Lanka during this challenging times within the limits of its capacity. He said that India is committed to assist Sri Lanka in its’ overall socio-economic development focusing on the priorities areas of the Government.

The High Commissioner said that the project to construct 10,000 houses for the plantation area, promised by Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will begin this year. The project will start soon on new modalities of cooperation in line with the vision of late Minister Arumugam Thondaman.

The Indian Housing Project is part of India's flagship Indian Housing Project in Sri Lanka to construct 50,000 houses with a grant of US$ 270 million. Of which, 4,000 houses will be constructed in the Central, Uva, Sabragamuwa and Southern Provinces.

These 50 two-bedroom houses will be constructed in an owner driven model. The project will be implemented in close consultation with the Estate Infrastructure and Community Infrastructure State Minister.

India’s overall commitment of development assistance to Sri Lanka stands at US$ 3.5 billion and among these US$ 560 million is under grants.

Consul General of India, Hambantota Dipin P.R. represented the Indian High Commission in the event. Parliamentarian Rameshwaran, Senthil Thondaman, Office of National Unity and Reconciliation (ONUR) Member were present.