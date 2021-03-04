Covid protection measures vital due to unpredictability of its mutations — WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) urges to continue adhering to the measures designed to protect people from COVID-19 infection due to unpredictability of its mutations, WHO envoy to Russia Melita Vujnovic said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel, Trend reports citing TASS.

"New strains are under careful observation of all laboratories capable of doing that. Russia also conducts genetic research. <…> Nobody can foresee what mutations there will be and what can cause them. Therefore, it is vital to continue [abiding by] the [protective] measures that are there," she said.

Vujnovic underscored that mask coverings, personal hygiene and social distancing are vital to fight the pandemic. "It is crucial to do everything possible: vaccines, physical distancing, hygiene and masks. Because we need to stop the spread of the virus," the WHO envoy stressed.

According to the latest statistics, more than 114.8 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 2,500,000 deaths have been reported.