N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Thursday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, amid reports they could be ballistic missiles banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The projectiles were fired from the North's eastern South Hamgyong Province earlier in the morning, according to the military. Other details, including what type of projectile was launched, were not immediately available.

"Further information is under analysis by South Korea-U.S. intelligence authorities," the JCS said in a statement. "Our military is keeping a staunch readiness posture under a close South Korea-U.S. coordination with heightened monitoring and security."

Japanese and U.S. media reported that the latest projectiles appear to be ballistic missiles.